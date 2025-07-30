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The Contrarian is reader-supported. To assist with our work in the courts of law and the courts of public opinion, join our community by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Now is our moment—take action against this harmful government. Covering up a pedophile ring. Ignoring court orders. Blatant corruption. The poor, the needy, and children are being abused—by our government. In the streets we must protest outright crooks and the pedophiles until after their shooting us starts, until we go down or we oust tyrants. I made 54 protest signs, and will make many more to share. You will see something different in these signs! Help yourself to this second batch, and share them as far as you can.
https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/more-free-protest-signs?r=3m1bs
Three fantastic podcasts today from The Contrarian. On the live stream with Ilan Goldenberg, Jen mentioned that it was hard for her to write her column on the Gaza crisis. I imagine it was, but she did a great job in distinguishing a defining of the labels and what is really happening there. Jen is resilient and tenacious two wonderful qualities in a democracy defender! Many other columnists here who have done a great job!