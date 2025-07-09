The Contrarian is reader-supported. Join our growing community of ace reporters, unvarnished truth-tellers, and good troublemakers by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Discussion about this post
No posts
The Contrarian is reader-supported. Join our growing community of ace reporters, unvarnished truth-tellers, and good troublemakers by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
Thank you
An excellent roundup of Contrarian content! So great to have Doug Jones join us for Coffee with the Contrarians. E Jean Carroll is most entertaining and provocative.