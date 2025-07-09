The Contrarian

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Bonnie Boyce's avatar
Bonnie Boyce
Jul 10, 2025

Thank you

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Jul 10, 2025

An excellent roundup of Contrarian content! So great to have Doug Jones join us for Coffee with the Contrarians. E Jean Carroll is most entertaining and provocative.

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