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Ken from CO's avatar
Ken from CO
Jun 11, 2025

For those of us who can read faster than the video or those with poor connections to watch videos, would you make the articles in printed form? The transcripts that do the verbatim of the talk are somewhat confusing. Michael Cohen's rants are readable. Often times I just give up on the videos. I know this is all new but having the printed dialogs is something needed.

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Charlotte Williams's avatar
Charlotte Williams
Jun 12, 2025

Can you please provide the instructions/graphic on how to deal w/ ICE in Spanish? This needs to be shareable w/ people w/ limited English reading skills. Thank you!

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