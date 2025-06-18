The Contrarian

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Ron Menaker
Jun 20, 2025

Jen, thanks for all that you are doing with the Contrarian. I just came across Ronald Reagan’s last presidential speech from 1989 about the importance of immigrants to the United States……very powerful. Ron Menaker, Rochester, Minnesota

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