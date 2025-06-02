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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Jun 2, 2025

Only a billionaire could get away with taking ketamine in a Trump regime. An overdose killed Matthew Perry. You gotta know Musk is operating impaired.

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JP MEYER's avatar
JP MEYER
Jun 2, 2025

Perfectly said: Drumph (Orange Mob Boss) and his crew are NUTS. When can they be put in the asylum?

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