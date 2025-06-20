The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
Jun 20, 2025

have called on Iran for regime change. They can help us. Trump needs to go. https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/iran-2-weeks?r=3m1bs

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H. Huber's avatar
H. Huber
Jun 20, 2025

No pet of the week, actually.

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