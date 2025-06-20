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The Contrarian is reader-supported. So thank you for being with us this week! To support our work and our good troublemaking, join our community by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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have called on Iran for regime change. They can help us. Trump needs to go. https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/iran-2-weeks?r=3m1bs
No pet of the week, actually.