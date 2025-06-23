And in case you missed it this morning:
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And in case you missed it this morning:
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work in the court of law and the court of public opinion, kindly join the opposition by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Love the Contrarians! Thank you Jen, Norm, and all the amazing friends!
And Liz Cheney speaks up with directions - I’d like to get back to disagreeing with her, meanwhile, instructions to stop polite, follow-the-rules “fighting”; love this:
https://open.substack.com/pub/robertreich/p/a-remarkable-message?r=d0xd&utm_medium=ios
It's Caitlin Clark - not Kaitlin.