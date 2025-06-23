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Debra Whitehead's avatar
Debra Whitehead
Jun 23, 2025

Love the Contrarians! Thank you Jen, Norm, and all the amazing friends!

And Liz Cheney speaks up with directions - I’d like to get back to disagreeing with her, meanwhile, instructions to stop polite, follow-the-rules “fighting”; love this:

https://open.substack.com/pub/robertreich/p/a-remarkable-message?r=d0xd&utm_medium=ios

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Deborah Miller's avatar
Deborah Miller
Jun 23, 2025

It's Caitlin Clark - not Kaitlin.

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