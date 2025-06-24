Stay cool, Contrarians!
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Stay cool, Contrarians!
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work in the courts of law and courts of public opinion, please join the opposition by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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I am so impressed by your work.
Everyone MAGA treats him like the baby that he is.