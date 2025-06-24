The Contrarian

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Barbara Grinell's avatar
Barbara Grinell
Jun 24, 2025

I am so impressed by your work.

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Catherine Blanche King's avatar
Catherine Blanche King
Jun 24, 2025

Everyone MAGA treats him like the baby that he is.

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