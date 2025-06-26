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Great interviews today with Andrea Dacus, Senator Mark Warner, the New Jersey
AG and April Ryan’s guests. Great variety of talent being showcased on today’s Contrarian!!!
I have a question not related to this. Jorge Ramos, a well known journalist is giving the news in Mexico that starting July 1 the US is not going to allow anybody coming into or going out of the country whether they are legal permanent residents or citizens. He said it was official Im returning to the States from Mexico on July 1. Is this true? My husband and children are in the US