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Private Intellectual's avatar
Private Intellectual
Jun 6, 2025

This slipped into the news this afternoon: "DOGE can access sensitive Social Security records, Supreme Court rules - POLITICO."..."A coalition of groups who sued over DOGE’s access said in a statement that the high court’s ruling “will enable President Trump and DOGE’s affiliates to steal Americans’ private and personal data.” It's just appeared in the WAPO. Will there be any Congressional oversight? Could we be seeing the first steps in a centralised Palantir-integrated data bank with citizens' Social Security, IRS and health information? Any thoughts?

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Irena's avatar
Irena
Jun 6, 2025

I hope there will be coverage of the veterans united gathering at the National Mall today. Many heartfelt speeches.

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