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To the tune of Greenback Dollar
“I don’t want your millions, mister. I don’t want your golden watch and chain. All I want is my constitution, mister. Give me back my democracy again.”
The failure of the House and Senate minority “Leaders” to lead, has deprived the Dems of an opposition platform and time is running out to put one together within the context of a functioning democracy.
Therefore, someone has to build that opposition/Democracy platform in the form of a presidential campaign and stand on it, NOW!
Who has the guts to step into the yawning breach?!
Senator Murphy, Shiff, Whitehouse, Kelly, King.. Congressman Booker, Swalwell, Khanna, Crow, Himes, Raskin, Auchincloss, Moulton, Goldman this moment is for one of you. Take it. NOW.
(This country is not ready for a woman president, otherwise I would have included ten on the list!)