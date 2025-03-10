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Lynn Ames's avatar
Lynn Ames
Mar 10, 2025

Thanks, as always, for keeping us apprised on the many happenings in Washington and beyond. We had a massive, 1,000+ person protest and march here in Asheville, NC on Saturday. I took lots of video and photos. Not sure how to share those with The Contrarian, but happy to do so!

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Linda A's avatar
Linda A
Mar 10, 2025

We had 75+ people at an "overpass rally for Ukraine" in red red Shenandoah County VA on Saturday. The truckers on I-81 were amazingly supportive, as was the vast majority of car traffic locally and on the highway. No advance publicity; only word of mouth. We're doing it again this Saturday. We have great pictures - how do I get them to you?

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