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Michael Several's avatar
Michael Several
Mar 11, 2025

I read that there are people in the Democratic caucus who are afraid Republicans will blame them for a government shutdown. It is clear that the 78 year old convicted felon, Musk and the Republicans are shutting the government down. The Democratic caucus is composed of professional politicans who should know how to frame an argument and it would seem they should know how to position themselves as trying to keep the government functioning, but it is the republicans who are shutting the government down. I would hope the Senate Democrats would use this occasion to highlight what the republicans are doing. However, reading they may cave and not put up a defense, fills me with the continuing despaire I feel about the competence of the leaders of the Democratic party.

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Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
Mar 11, 2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIK9vbQRwBQ

Claude Malhuret's great speech (with English subtitles) in the French Senate denouncing Trump's presidency as the court of Nero, the state capture in America, and America's partnership with Putin's Russia.

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