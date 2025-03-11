A Nation at the Crossroads
By Brenda Jones
As we reflect on the 60th Anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery marches, our nation stands at the crossroads. "Another generation used what they had," the late Rep. John Lewis would say, "and they had themselves, so they put their bodies on the line for the cause of simple justice in America.” Tyranny did not prevail then, and it will not prevail today...
Trump vs. SCOTUS might be the ultimate test of our democracy
With President Trump taking a wrecking ball to so much of the federal government, it can be difficult for anyone to keep track of which institutions are standing firm and which are collapsing. That's by design. This administration is clearly on a mission...
The Real Cost of the Death Penalty
New York City public defender Eliza Orlins discusses the racist history of the death penalty, the brutality of the various execution methods, and its massive expense.
Him Again? Andrew Cuomo is the latest alleged abuser to stage a post-MeToo comeback
After weeks of speculation, Andrew Cuomo finally made it official this month: he's running for New York City mayor. In a slickly produced 17-minute video announcement, he highlighted his accomplishments as governor and positioned himself as a pragmatic liberal in the tradition of F.D.R., Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. He even extended an olive branch to his one-time nemesis and fellow Queens native, Donald Trump, vowing to work together to support their hometown.
Trump’s “Woke” Presidency
By John F. Terzano
Wokeness is alive and thriving in our current administration—its version is merely defined by extreme attacks on our First Amendment
Thanks for being with us,
The Contrarians
I read that there are people in the Democratic caucus who are afraid Republicans will blame them for a government shutdown. It is clear that the 78 year old convicted felon, Musk and the Republicans are shutting the government down. The Democratic caucus is composed of professional politicans who should know how to frame an argument and it would seem they should know how to position themselves as trying to keep the government functioning, but it is the republicans who are shutting the government down. I would hope the Senate Democrats would use this occasion to highlight what the republicans are doing. However, reading they may cave and not put up a defense, fills me with the continuing despaire I feel about the competence of the leaders of the Democratic party.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIK9vbQRwBQ
Claude Malhuret's great speech (with English subtitles) in the French Senate denouncing Trump's presidency as the court of Nero, the state capture in America, and America's partnership with Putin's Russia.