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Longmont, Colorado had a women's march on March 8th - many people attended, including many men. Estimated 200+ people. Did not see one pro-Trump sign.
Jen, I just listened to the Uncovered podcast with Anthony Davis and Ron Filipkowski.
They reported that the Republicans have attached two poison pills to the Continuing Resolution.
1) allows Trump to impose tariffs unilaterally and congress is authorizing him to do that. They are giving up their veto power.
2) continue the current spending levels so that none of the current DOGE cuts are part of it, however, turning around and giving the Executive branch and Musk the discretion to make cuts recessions on their own unilaterally. This would give Musk permission to go in and make whatever cuts he and Trump want to make. This would undercut the current court cases which say that Musk doesn't have the legal authority to make these cuts.
Davis and Filipkowski made it sound like the Democrats might actually ok this resolution because not to do so would shut down govt. spending and they would be blamed for that.
They also said the Democrats could have told America about these attachments and why they wouldn't support this resolution.
It's not too late to do that!!!
Which is worse? Shutting down govt spending until the Republicans can be brought back to the bargaining table or let Trump and Musk continue on their way to shutting down our Democracy?