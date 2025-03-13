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martina N's avatar
martina N
Mar 13, 2025

This is so heartening, THANK YOU! I felt so much better all day, in spite of the gloom and doom feeling about what is going to happen if they government shuts down. Judges like Alsup, and lawyers like you have made me feel so much more hope! <3

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SJM's avatar
SJM
Mar 14, 2025

We've left (yet two more) phone messages for our Senators Booker and Kim, asking them to pass our outrage along to Sen. Schumer.

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