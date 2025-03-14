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Richard Van Atta's avatar
Richard Van Atta
Mar 15, 2025

I’m still licking my wounds on this CR after spending over three hours at the protest/ demonstration in DC at National Mall…. Decent crowd — lots of pissed off vets and displaced fed workers as well as just angry citizens who want to protect democracy. A couple of rousing speeches. Went a bit long … I thought we should have had double the crowd — but maybe that was too much to hope for midday Friday.

Hopefully we can double and triple the crowds. We need to MAKE SOME NOISE!!

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Cheryl Ramette's avatar
Cheryl Ramette
Mar 15, 2025

Thank you, Norm I'm on your team.

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