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winnie's avatar
winnie
Mar 18, 2025

Thank you Norm and Jen!!!! It is great to get honest news and support legal proceedings upholding the constitution all at the same time!!!!

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Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
Mar 18, 2025

We have to have a platform and a leader. The courts need us in the streets now to support their gavel. You thought there were only 3, but we have 5 branches. The media is the 4th branch, and we the people are The 5th branch of this government. We march when we have had it. We have had it. March on DC! https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/a-just-movement?r=3m1bs

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