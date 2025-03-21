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Teresa JV's avatar
Teresa JV
Mar 21, 2025

Thank you so much for these roundups!!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Mar 22, 2025

Great writing from all the Contrarians! Great Interviews! Coffee with The Contrarians is a great feature. Lots of stuff here to like!

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