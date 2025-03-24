America's Second "Redemption"
We have become so used to thinking of Donald Trump, his assent, and his present rampaging actions as sui generis. Doing so obscures the reality that we were already well into America’s second “Redemption”—a brutal backlash against the progress of civil rights echoing the violent counter-revolution that ended Reconstruction after the Civil War.
When America goes silent
By Stephen A. Seche
Imagine you are engaged in a heated debate, determined to convince those listening that they can trust you to speak the truth your adversary is distorting and concealing. Then suddenly, inexplicably, you go silent. All eyes and ears turn to your adversary, who now enjoys unimpeded access to an audience that just moments ago was up for grabs.
Talking Feds
Capitulation Nation
The legal industry was stunned when prominent law firm Paul Weiss agreed to terms to in order to get Trump to withdraw a blackballing order. Columbia U. also capitulated to Trump’s demands to save $400 million in federal grants. Where does it stop? A great panel of Emily Bazelon, Susan Glasser, & Carol Leonnig joins Harry.
And in case you missed any of last week’s content, be sure to catch up:
Publisher's Roundup
Publisher's Roundup, 10
Friday was a surreal split screen for me. On the one hand, press coverage was dominated by the capitulation to Donald Trump of what was heretofore one of our nation’s finest and heretofore most courageous law firms, Paul, Weiss.
Thank you so much for all the work you and Norman are doing. I’m gonna make one suggestion. Try not to post too many photos of Trump on your round up. Looking at him is really tough to do.
Thank you so much for the extraordinary interview with Rachel Cohen. Courage...