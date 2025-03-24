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Patricia Wagner's avatar
Patricia Wagner
Mar 25, 2025

Thank you so much for all the work you and Norman are doing. I’m gonna make one suggestion. Try not to post too many photos of Trump on your round up. Looking at him is really tough to do.

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Marsha Lieberman's avatar
Marsha Lieberman
Mar 24, 2025

Thank you so much for the extraordinary interview with Rachel Cohen. Courage...

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