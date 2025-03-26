The Contrarian

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Julie Wash's avatar
Julie Wash
Mar 26, 2025

Thank you for bringing along another WaPo refugee, Ann Telnaes. Her work is compelling, impeccable, and transformative.

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Richard Robbins's avatar
Richard Robbins
Mar 26, 2025

So much to contemplate. For example, don’t let Signalgate deflect us from other news. For example, children are suffering from liver damage after following RFK Jr.’s advice on Fox to treat and prevent measles with cod liver oil and vitamin A. Republicans following Trump and almost unanimously supporting what are clearly incompetent picks to lead government agencies may be the big story. Incompetence by design may be another strand in the attempt to destroy government at a prelude to selling it to the highest bidder. It simply adds to the Musk strand of privatization by destruction.

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