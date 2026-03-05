The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

Everything from climate change to medical and scientific research must be supported by not only the public but also by our federal government. James Talarico is a T1D and while working in the Texas legislature was able to accomplish a decrease in the cap on insulin prices to $25 a month in TX and import low cost prescription medicine from Canada reducing Rx drug costs for TX patients. We need leaders who are willing to go to bat for the American people. RFK Jr must be removed from HHS before he causes more destruction.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture