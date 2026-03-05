March marks Women’s History Month, hardly a rote observance this year, not when our lives, our bodily autonomy, and even our ability to cast a ballot in these United States (the threat of the SAVE America Act isn’t dead yet!) are under attack. Democracy rises and falls with women’s movements and mobilization, a linkage we at The Contrarian regularly add…
Everything from climate change to medical and scientific research must be supported by not only the public but also by our federal government. James Talarico is a T1D and while working in the Texas legislature was able to accomplish a decrease in the cap on insulin prices to $25 a month in TX and import low cost prescription medicine from Canada reducing Rx drug costs for TX patients. We need leaders who are willing to go to bat for the American people. RFK Jr must be removed from HHS before he causes more destruction.