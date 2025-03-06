Welcome to Wisconsin!
Why is the April 1 State Supreme Court election in Wisconsin so crucial? And why is Elon Musk pouring so much money into it? A multi-piece explanation is offered in this State Package by The Contrarian.
Featuring interviews with Judge Susan Crawford and Ben Wikler, both conducted by Jen Rubin. Additional columns by Robert Yablon, Adav Noti, and Ben Wikler.
The State of the Union Is Less Than Ideal
During the first Trump term, I was regularly asked the following two questions. First, as a junior speechwriter for President Obama, did I ever write a State of the Union Address. Second, would I ever consider writing speeches for Donald Trump.
Happy Women’s History Month, Contrarians!
Beyond the sheer cruelty, Trump’s antagonism toward government—and the attempts to swiftly dismantle federal agencies’ productivity and purpose—is a simultaneous affront to and attack on women and LGBTQ communities. Please make no mistake: that is by design.
By Jennifer Weiss Wolf
Scary bedtime stories
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
JOIN US LIVE FOR COFFEE WITH THE CONTRARIANS TOMORROW MORNING AT 9:15 a.m. EST
The purpose of a demonstration is to get your point of view reported either by a newspaper or tv. And thus to citizens.
First you have to get their attention of course, by for example wearing pink or being mistreated by the police but the substance of your message, the content, is important and that is why printed material is often handed out.
What we are protesting is that trump is bypassing the very people he was addressing. It seems that congress served only to get media attention and serve as an audience .
The usual tactic is to stage a different “state of the non union” meeting. We need some revolutionary tacticians
Thanks for the interview with Sen. Chris Murphy. Chris was my rep when I lived in CT, and I've been a proud supporter for many years as he became Senator. He has always been available and knowledgeable about events in CT and events that affect CT. That said, I have never been more proud of him than I am now, as he stands up for truth in the face of efforts to dismantle our democracy. One of his greatest gifts is his honest concern for this country, as well as for his immediate constituents. Chris has always proven himself to be the same straightforward person in public and in more private settings. Although I made a huge move to Ohio, he will remain MY senator!