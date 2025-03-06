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Richard Rabkin's avatar
Richard Rabkin
Mar 6, 2025

The purpose of a demonstration is to get your point of view reported either by a newspaper or tv. And thus to citizens.

First you have to get their attention of course, by for example wearing pink or being mistreated by the police but the substance of your message, the content, is important and that is why printed material is often handed out.

What we are protesting is that trump is bypassing the very people he was addressing. It seems that congress served only to get media attention and serve as an audience .

The usual tactic is to stage a different “state of the non union” meeting. We need some revolutionary tacticians

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Janice Patzold's avatar
Janice Patzold
Mar 6, 2025

Thanks for the interview with Sen. Chris Murphy. Chris was my rep when I lived in CT, and I've been a proud supporter for many years as he became Senator. He has always been available and knowledgeable about events in CT and events that affect CT. That said, I have never been more proud of him than I am now, as he stands up for truth in the face of efforts to dismantle our democracy. One of his greatest gifts is his honest concern for this country, as well as for his immediate constituents. Chris has always proven himself to be the same straightforward person in public and in more private settings. Although I made a huge move to Ohio, he will remain MY senator!

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