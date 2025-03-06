Good evening Contrarians!
Rep. Ritchie Torres Jen Rubin interview fired USAID worker, Nancy Bolan
Nancy Bolan — who has spent over 25 years saving the lives of mothers and newborn babies — was fired from her health care position at USAID on January 28 as part of Elon Musk's purge at the U.S. Agency for International Development. Rep. Torres and Jen Rubin interview Nancy about her experience.
Cuts to USAID hurt EVERYONE
Jen Rubin interviews Nancy Clair, Ed.D, a lifelong worker at USAID. Together, they discuss the essential work of USAID programs, the Trump-Musk attacks on the agency, and the real human cost of funding cuts. (VIDEO)
Daniel Solove and Jen Rubin on technology and privacy
As we watched DOGE attempt to gain access to millions of Americans’ sensitive information, technological privacy is becoming a key point of contention. Jen Rubin interviews Daniel Solove to talk through what laws keep our data private, and the attempt to keep up with new, emerging technologies. (VIDEO)
Why all those Trump fact checks are too little too late
A blizzard. A firehose. A blitzkrieg. All sorts of analogies have been used to describe Donald Trump’s penchant for seemingly endless, extreme falsehoods just about every time he speaks. So the bulldozing of facts in his historically long speech to Congress should come as no surprise. But that does not make the
See you tomorrow, friends! Thank you for being with us.
DOGE (the Department of Government Evisceration) is carrying out the most foolish, thoughtless, callous, de-humanizing, destructive, and disastrous action in American history. Nothing our government has ever done equals it for sheer lunacy and cruelty. And yet, so far, the political party supporting the men doing it are standing by in cowardice, looking desperately the other way and praying to god they won’t suffer for it in the next election, but unwilling to put an end to it, which they could.
Indeed they could have put an end to it before it ever got started if they’d done their clear duty during the impeachment trial following January 6th.
The two oligarchs doing it will not be paying any of the price for what they are doing.
This is the result of far too many Americans knowing and/or caring next to nothing about what their government actually does, how it helps people both at home and abroad, the vast width and depth of the sea of misinformation and lies behind DOGE’s actions, or the terrible flawed characters of the men who have set it in motion.
Well done, MAGA! You are successfully doing exactly the opposite of Making American Great.
Trump and Musk will be more than on the run if there is a run on lawsuits. Every fired employee. Every contract canceled. Each has a lawsuit. EVERY ONE! County court civil cases. Here is a primer. https://bit.ly/4i4b0Is