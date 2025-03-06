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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
Mar 7, 2025

DOGE (the Department of Government Evisceration) is carrying out the most foolish, thoughtless, callous, de-humanizing, destructive, and disastrous action in American history. Nothing our government has ever done equals it for sheer lunacy and cruelty. And yet, so far, the political party supporting the men doing it are standing by in cowardice, looking desperately the other way and praying to god they won’t suffer for it in the next election, but unwilling to put an end to it, which they could.

Indeed they could have put an end to it before it ever got started if they’d done their clear duty during the impeachment trial following January 6th.

The two oligarchs doing it will not be paying any of the price for what they are doing.

This is the result of far too many Americans knowing and/or caring next to nothing about what their government actually does, how it helps people both at home and abroad, the vast width and depth of the sea of misinformation and lies behind DOGE’s actions, or the terrible flawed characters of the men who have set it in motion.

Well done, MAGA! You are successfully doing exactly the opposite of Making American Great.

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Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
Mar 7, 2025

Trump and Musk will be more than on the run if there is a run on lawsuits. Every fired employee. Every contract canceled. Each has a lawsuit. EVERY ONE! County court civil cases. Here is a primer. https://bit.ly/4i4b0Is

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