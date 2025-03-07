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Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
Mar 8, 2025

Please get every member of Congress on the record whether they acquiesce to Putin. Ihttps://jerryweiss.substack.com/p/remove-impeach-impeach

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Lynn Little's avatar
Lynn Little
Mar 8, 2025

I like this presentation -- listing all of the new items with links for more.

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