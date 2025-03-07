Evening RoundupEvening Roundup: March 7Jen Rubin with Alexander Vindman, Michael Podhorzer, The Democracy Index, Jim Kessler, Jennifer Schulze, Brian O'Neill, Cartoonists Michael de Adder and Ruben Bolling, Marissa Rothkopf, and Innis! The ContrarianMar 07, 2025309531ShareJen Rubin and Alexander Vindman discuss American Deception of Russia and Betrayal of UkraineJennifer Rubin and Alexander Vindman·March 7, 2025Listen nowThere's Nothing Supreme About the Roberts CourtMichael Podhorzer·March 7, 2025Read full storyThe Democracy IndexJoyce Vance and Julie Zebrak·March 7, 2025Read full storyDemocrats: Be a fox, not a possum, on the budgetMarch 7, 2025Read full storyTrump can’t handle the truth, so he’s firing itMarch 7, 2025Read full storyYour weather app could miss the next big storm. Blame DOGE.March 7, 2025Read full storyTom the Dancing Bug: Friday's ComicRuben Bolling·March 7, 2025Read full storyGoing in circlesMichael de Adder·March 7, 2025Read full storyContrarian recipe of the week: Almond-flour browniesMarissa Rothkopf·March 7, 2025Read full storyContrarian Pet of the WeekAndrew Weissmann·March 7, 2025Read full storyHave a wonderful weekend. Happy International Women’s Day, Contrarians!Subscribe309531Share
Please get every member of Congress on the record whether they acquiesce to Putin. Ihttps://jerryweiss.substack.com/p/remove-impeach-impeach
I like this presentation -- listing all of the new items with links for more.