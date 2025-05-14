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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
May 16, 2025

Many great newsy contributions Contrarians!

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
May 15, 2025

Musk & DOGE with the keys to more than Fort Knox have access to US data worth more than the value of all US gold reserves all while his using his co-president to lock in multi billion dollar deals domestically & around the globe. MAGA congressional reps turn a blind eye ("not in my lane") to in your face corruption claiming that Trump is “transparent" about his criminality while spending years running weaponized investigations that collapse when their “evidence” is fabricated or non-existent. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Tj0rSX0ouw. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aK6fYpDm71Q

Trump & Co demand we abandon reality & threatens prosecution/retribution for challenging fabricated evidence & propaganda.

https://youtu.be/XCxNzFfX8Z8?feature=shared

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