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The Contrarian is reader-supported. To support our work in both the court of law and the court of public opinion, and to access a community of good troublemakers, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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My daughter is a federal worker with HHS. She at this moment has not yet been fired and has been on ‘death row’ since inauguration with constant reprieves. Her colleagues are distressed, depressed, heartbroken. My question is : is there anyone doing a class action suit for these workers re mental distress? Thank you, Phyllis Rothman
I don't mind giving Syria a chance........