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Phyllis Rothman's avatar
Phyllis Rothman
May 16, 2025

My daughter is a federal worker with HHS. She at this moment has not yet been fired and has been on ‘death row’ since inauguration with constant reprieves. Her colleagues are distressed, depressed, heartbroken. My question is : is there anyone doing a class action suit for these workers re mental distress? Thank you, Phyllis Rothman

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patricia's avatar
patricia
May 15, 2025

I don't mind giving Syria a chance........

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