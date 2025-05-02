The Contrarian

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Eva Douglas's avatar
Eva Douglas
May 2, 2025

Rand Paul gave a rousing reminder to Congress. Worth watching on YouTube. Congress controls the purse. The President has no input on tariffs. Three branches of government.

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Michelle G's avatar
Michelle G
May 2, 2025

Thanks for the post and the recipe. Btw the story about the elephants that Kamala recounted was quite inspiring. :)

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