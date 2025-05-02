The Contrarian is supported by you! If you’re enjoying the work, would like to continue supporting it, and want to stay engaged with fellow good trouble-makers who will never bend the knee to this regime, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Rand Paul gave a rousing reminder to Congress. Worth watching on YouTube. Congress controls the purse. The President has no input on tariffs. Three branches of government.
Thanks for the post and the recipe. Btw the story about the elephants that Kamala recounted was quite inspiring. :)