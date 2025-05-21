5 years after George Floyd: AG Keith Ellison and April Ryan in conversation
This week will mark the 5 year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd and the global protests demanding justice and fundamental police reform. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison led the prosecution of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who murdered Floyd. Today, he joins April Ryan to discuss what has changed since then and what hasn’t...
Eroding the filibuster would come back to bite Republicans
When this Congress was sworn in, Senate Majority Leader John Thune drew a principled—and politically smart—red line: He said overriding the Senate parliamentarian would be “totally akin to killing the filibuster. We can’t go there.”
The state of reproductive rights is dire
Even though the White House would like to have us believe it is laying low on abortion, make no mistake: The state of reproductive rights is dire in all corners of the country. Today’s column, a summary of just a single week of headlines, paints a spectacularly damning, dystopian picture.
Making Salmonella Great Again
Shopping for groceries, I usually look at freshness, cost, and availability. That’s now changed. During a recent trip to my neighborhood grocery store, I found myself staring at the wall of salad greens and wondering if it was safe to eat.
And in case you missed it this morning, enjoy Jen Rubin’s morning column!
The thing that bothers me the absolute most about the Republican presidential office participants is the apparent fact that not one single one is embarrassed by their lack of knowledge about their job and the Constitution. I do not claim to have the job history to be considered for any governmental position. If I were, I would probably read the Constitution once a week until I understood it fairly well. If I didn't feel comfortable, I would have a copy in my pocket so I could double check myself. I studied a lot before exams why would you not study to be part of governing your country. They just do not give a rat's ass??
The Trump/MAGA Big Sadistic Bill is the same financial agenda we've seen since Reagan and Voodoo economics.
The Rich are the rightful stewards of government and the Rest are the working poor, needy parasites and freeloaders looking for handouts. Same socially bankrupt Pig. Slightly different lipstick.
None of these will save him or MAGA from their self imposed doom:
- High tariffs on consumers in America
- Hugh tax cuts for the Rich in America
- Destroying a liberal arts education in America
- Destroying medical research in America
- Destroying healthcare in America
- Destroying science research in America
- Expelling immigrants from America
- Breaking Constitutional laws in America
- Destroying relations with allies of America
- Controlling the media in America
- Embracing Russia for America
- Embracing the middle east Gulf states
- Amassing $100 billion personally
But these will build our Resistance. The end is coming for the Greedy fascists