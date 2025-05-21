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Marcie E Weiler's avatar
Marcie E Weiler
May 21, 2025

The thing that bothers me the absolute most about the Republican presidential office participants is the apparent fact that not one single one is embarrassed by their lack of knowledge about their job and the Constitution. I do not claim to have the job history to be considered for any governmental position. If I were, I would probably read the Constitution once a week until I understood it fairly well. If I didn't feel comfortable, I would have a copy in my pocket so I could double check myself. I studied a lot before exams why would you not study to be part of governing your country. They just do not give a rat's ass??

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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
May 21, 2025

The Trump/MAGA Big Sadistic Bill is the same financial agenda we've seen since Reagan and Voodoo economics.

The Rich are the rightful stewards of government and the Rest are the working poor, needy parasites and freeloaders looking for handouts. Same socially bankrupt Pig. Slightly different lipstick.

None of these will save him or MAGA from their self imposed doom:

- High tariffs on consumers in America

- Hugh tax cuts for the Rich in America

- Destroying a liberal arts education in America

- Destroying medical research in America

- Destroying healthcare in America

- Destroying science research in America

- Expelling immigrants from America

- Breaking Constitutional laws in America

- Destroying relations with allies of America

- Controlling the media in America

- Embracing Russia for America

- Embracing the middle east Gulf states

- Amassing $100 billion personally

But these will build our Resistance. The end is coming for the Greedy fascists

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