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As one who taught American history for over 40 years, I’ve come to believe that one of our greatest weaknesses is our extraordinary short-sightedness. Two examples stand out in my mind.
The first, of course, is the creation of this nation with its founding ideals hopelessly compromised by the allowance of slavery. The cost of this one terrible compromise has been and continues to be incalculable. it is true that without that compromise, the United States would most likely have died a-borning, but it remains far too well defined as our Original Sin.
The other, far more recent example, of which this ‘big beautiful bill’ is just one facet, is the re-election of Donald Trump. Its cost, ike that of slavery, even as it is still in the operative stage is also utterly incalculable. And, comparable to slavery, it may well turn out to be our Final Sin.
Another bit that has come to me recently is the final couplet of John Keats’ Ode on a Grecian Urn; “Beauty is truth, and truth beauty. That is all ye know on earth, and all ye need to know/“
Trump loves both words, but of course has utterly no concept of either.
Timing is everything, but sometimes it feels lie Father Time is taking sides.
If Congressman Connolly chosen not to run, or had been able to cast his vote the tally would have been 50/50.