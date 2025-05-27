Talking Feds is the only independent podcast honored with all three: a Webby Honoree, a Signal Award, and a W3 Award.



Hear why by listening to a terrific round table of Alisyn Camerota, Bill Kristol, and Mike Podhorzer join Harry on Talking Feds Substack to analyze a week in which only a couple things went right for Trump, but they were big-ticket items.