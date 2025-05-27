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Peter Capell's avatar
Peter Capell
May 27, 2025Edited

I called to thank Senator Bennet for his Stable Genius Act. I also promoted potential legislation I consider essential for the Democrats to initiate which I described as creating our budget- essentially proposing a budget that focuses on protecting our social network, detailing where Dems choose to spend money on protecting the health and welfare of our fellow citizens and paying for it by raising taxes on large corporations and the very wealthy. I know a proposal like this is never going anywhere with this Congress but is essential in letting the public know where we Dems want to spend money.

What do you think and, if this interests you, how to promote the idea?

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Bob and Gayle's avatar
Bob and Gayle
May 28, 2025

The Diddy trial might have been informative and useful if it had occurred many years ago when Diddy first proved he was unfit for human company. All these years of his getting away with crimes has reduced this whole scene to the level much below farce. It's all trash.

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