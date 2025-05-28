The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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SLR LuckyChix's avatar
SLR LuckyChix
May 28, 2025

A storm of brilliantly informed posts.

Kudos Jen, Norm and the whole gang

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Grumpy Liberal's avatar
Grumpy Liberal
May 28, 2025

RE: TAPPER and the loss of faith in the legacy media. Many were suspicious after it looked like certain reporters kept all the good stuff until they wrote their books.

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