The Contrarian

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Shauna's avatar
Shauna
May 30, 2025

Unward and upward, lock arms in the FIGHT we have be presented...it is our time to give back to our Country and gain back our freedom and Liberty...she is watching, from New York Harbour xo

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debra's avatar
debra
May 30, 2025

Keep up the great work!

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