The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JA's avatar
JA
May 6, 2025

What a great Trio! Brilliant minds gathered together to tell the truth! Bravo!

May it happen again and again!

Reply
Share
Eva Douglas's avatar
Eva Douglas
May 6, 2025

I'm reading: "thirteen in Asuchwitz (sp) my grandmother's will to survive." I feel as though I could take out one name and substitute the current one. All is the same. (or will be if we don't stop it)

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture