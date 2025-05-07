The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
May 7, 2025

Of course, the media would present the Republicans as though they were fiscally responsible. They couldn't live with the reality every day pointed out to the public:

That the Republicans are a criminal far-right insurgency;

- a cult in the death-grip of a demented old grifter;

- and that their only objective is to cut taxes for the wealthy and the large corporations while slashing transfers to the poor and middle-class.

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Joanne Sorenson's avatar
Joanne Sorenson
May 7, 2025

Is there a shirt or a mug with the contrarian logo somewhere? I really like it!!

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