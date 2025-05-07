Why states must focus on women's health
As the Contrarian rallied and tallied the Trump administration's first 100 days scorecard last week, the federal government unceremoniously did a massive flip-flop on women’s health, defunding and then refunding the decades-old Women’s Health Initiative...
A breather, not a breakthrough
By Brian O’Neill
Canada, Australia, and Germany have handed liberal democracy a few wins—but don't pop the champagne yet.
Democracy Movement
The Contrarian covers the Democracy Movement
Every day (Monday-Friday), we’ll update this space with protests, signs and other public demonstrations against the actions of the administration. Keep checking to see how Americans all across the country are protecting and defending democracy. Find protests in your area!
Bullfight
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
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Of course, the media would present the Republicans as though they were fiscally responsible. They couldn't live with the reality every day pointed out to the public:
That the Republicans are a criminal far-right insurgency;
- a cult in the death-grip of a demented old grifter;
- and that their only objective is to cut taxes for the wealthy and the large corporations while slashing transfers to the poor and middle-class.
Is there a shirt or a mug with the contrarian logo somewhere? I really like it!!