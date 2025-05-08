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Sue Connaughton's avatar
Sue Connaughton
May 8, 2025

May Pope Leo be a wise, caring and inclusive shepherd of his flock. I am heartened by his prior pushback against Vance’s misinterpretation of scripture. I hope Pope Leo is more like Pope Francis and less like Pope Benedict…Gucci loafers and all.

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Bill Hicks's avatar
Bill Hicks
May 8, 2025

Thank God for sending us Pope Leo XIV. I pray that he will continue Pope Francis' mission and message of peace among nations, equality among peoples and the Christian imperative to reach out to the lowest and the neediest.

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