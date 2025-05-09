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Please PLEASE stop asking trump voters to be sorry they voted for him. Now it’s farmers. I don’t understand this demand for mea culpas. Farmers are hurting bad. And your impulse is to say, “Who’s sorry now?” Drop it, please, and instead interview those who might have solutions or at least stop-gap measures that will prevent massive bankruptcies. Ask Indivisible leaders and 50501 leaders and those who represent farming communities for comment and solutions. That would be actual reporting and not just sitting around enjoying these farmers’ pain. Talk to governors who have large farming constituencies. What if anything can be done at the state level. How are the true family farms doing compared to the immense agribusinesses. Do you have anyone on staff who even understands the difference?l
Has anyone done a list/analysis of all of Trump's Executive Orders? It would be great if you or one of your colleagues would create this. What I envision is the text of the EO and then an analysis/description of how it is illegitimate.