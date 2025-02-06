Good evening Contrarians!
The one single, proven constraint on oligarchy and autocracy
Elon Musk’s destructive ransacking of our government should remind us of what previous generations of Americans understood intuitively: that "we may have democracy, or we may have wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we cannot have both,” as Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis put it. Yet in all the commentary about how to survive the Trump r…
The Kids are not Alright
If you’ve found yourself stunned—shocked, mouth agape in horror—at anything Donald Trump has done in the past two weeks, I can’t relate. I expected all of this. Honestly, I thought it would be worse.
Public Health Websites Are Going Dark
The health of the body politic—and our bodies—depends on the free flow of information. Here’s how to fight Trump’s censorship.
By Jennifer Weiss-Wolf
Jen Rubin and Brian Klaas in conversation
Dr. Brian Klaas is an Associate Professor in Global Politics at University College London, an affiliate researcher at the University of Oxford, and a contributing writer for The Atlantic. He was recently named one of the 25 “Top Thinkers” globally by Prospect Magazine. Keep up with Brian at his Substack, The Garden of Forking Paths.
I'm not sure how to word this. But is there a simple version of The Contrarian that can be shared with trump supporters who don't read the details? they need bullet points, like trump in his daily briefings. Thanks.
If you have a 401k, IRA, mutual funds etc, call your brokerage firm and ask them divest from Tesla #divestfromtesla