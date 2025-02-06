The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
Feb 6, 2025

I'm not sure how to word this. But is there a simple version of The Contrarian that can be shared with trump supporters who don't read the details? they need bullet points, like trump in his daily briefings. Thanks.

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Frida's avatar
Frida
Feb 7, 2025

If you have a 401k, IRA, mutual funds etc, call your brokerage firm and ask them divest from Tesla #divestfromtesla

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