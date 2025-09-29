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Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
Sep 29, 2025

No coverage of MAGA murders in Michigan and North Carolina?

Government sutdawn?

Unilateral Gaza resolution?

Trumepstein developments?

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
Sep 29, 2025

Hoping one of the contrary attorneys can help me out: How can a lawyer who isn't licensed in VA work the Comey case? Isn't there a separate bar exam for VA? Thanks for any help!

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