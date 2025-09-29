Jen Rubin's columns
The U.S. is not a Functional Democracy
We are no longer at a “tipping point” or “an inflection point.” We are no longer “sliding” toward autocracy. Donald Trump no longer “aspires” to be an autocrat. Last week, in case you had any doubt, the Trump regime went full-bore authoritarian. We cannot accurately describe the current United States government as a functional democracy.
Talking Feds
Comey Before the Storm
In the wake of the shocking indictment of James Comey, Harry convenes DOJ veterans Paul Fishman and Mimi Rocah, plus political analyst Jonathan Alter, to discuss the seismic implications for the rule of law.
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No coverage of MAGA murders in Michigan and North Carolina?
Government sutdawn?
Unilateral Gaza resolution?
Trumepstein developments?
Hoping one of the contrary attorneys can help me out: How can a lawyer who isn't licensed in VA work the Comey case? Isn't there a separate bar exam for VA? Thanks for any help!