The Contrarian

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Cie Scattergood's avatar
Cie Scattergood
Feb 7, 2025

Collectively ignoring the Super Bowl and its advertising this year would be a wonderful way to show corporations what we think of their bootlicking, especially since the Cheeto-in-Chief is supposedly planning to attend.

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Howard Mandel's avatar
Howard Mandel
Feb 7, 2025

i do not care at all about the football game.I’m an “ older” male, and not a commercial/corporate sports fan. This extravaganza is more of the circus produced to distract and undermine our genuine human culture. I’m disappointed The Contrarian feels it has to pay attention to it rather than adopting a more contrarian “Who cares? We’re suffering an existential crisis in the US., affecting our immediate neighbors and everyone else on the planet.

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