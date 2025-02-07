It’s that time of the year—when the country turns its eyes to a game so elevated in American culture that we break out roman numerals to distinguish it. For many, it’s a source of patriotism and pride, for others it’s an afternoon to actually enjoy commercials, for still others it’s disregarded as a tragic waste, but for basically anybody it’s an exceptional time to test out a cookie recipe.

Below, enjoy a column of reverence for the enduring spirit of New Orleans by Mitch Landrieu, a column of irreverence from The Contrarian’s own Meghan Houser, and a smashing recipe for Super Bowl brittle from Marissa Rothkopf.

Our distinguishing highlight, and a favorite part of our Friday, is featuring the Contrarian Pet of the Week. This week we have the lovely Leeda, courtesy of Joyce W. Vance. Leeda’s favorite part of the Superbowl is the Puppy Bowl, obviously, because she loves her doggie friend, Bella. Their tailgate is unmatched.

See you Monday, Contrarians!

Super Bowl LVIII: A celebration of New Orleans' spirit and resilience February 7, 2025 By Mitch Landrieu



If there’s one thing I’ve learned from my years of public service, it’s this: The Super Bowl is more than just a game for New Orleans; it’s a celebration of everything that makes this city special. Read full story

What Time is the Super Bowl? Meghan Houser · February 7, 2025 It’s Sunday, February 9, at 6:30 p.m.

I have cast the traditional magic spell for SEO this time of year. But as someone with more questions than answers about the Super Bowl, I’d like to stay with this one a little longer. Read full story

Super Bowl brittle for the football food friends Marissa Rothkopf · February 7, 2025 I love the Super Bowl. I don’t particularly care which teams are playing. I’m not bothered that the Chiefs are playing the Eagles again, as some groan. It does bother me that the president will be in attendance at the appropriately named Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and oh, just coincidentally... Read full story

And in case you missed it this morning, please join The Contrarian in honoring our Undaunted figure of the week, written by Editor-in-Chief Jen Rubin.