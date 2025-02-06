Good Evening Contrarians!

We've had enough! Anti-Musk rally in DC demands change The Contrarian · February 5, 2025 Yesterday, thousands of Americans—including dozens of members of Congress—rallied peacefully outside the Treasury Department to voice their outrage over Elon Musk being handed the keys to the Executive Branch. Organized by the grassroots organization Indivisible, the crowd demanded action against Musk’s egregious, Trump-enabled power grab. Listen now

All the Government’s Data Kim Lane Scheppele · February 6, 2025 When people are asked “what is the most important thing in life?,” they tend to respond with answers like family, friends, faith, and devotion to meaningful work. They virtually never say “oxygen.” And yet, deprived of oxygen, people would die within minutes. We all take it for granted. Read full story

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The Contrarians