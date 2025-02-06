Good Evening Contrarians!
We've had enough! Anti-Musk rally in DC demands change
Yesterday, thousands of Americans—including dozens of members of Congress—rallied peacefully outside the Treasury Department to voice their outrage over Elon Musk being handed the keys to the Executive Branch. Organized by the grassroots organization Indivisible, the crowd demanded action against Musk’s egregious, Trump-enabled power grab.
All the Government’s Data
When people are asked “what is the most important thing in life?,” they tend to respond with answers like family, friends, faith, and devotion to meaningful work. They virtually never say “oxygen.” And yet, deprived of oxygen, people would die within minutes. We all take it for granted.
Christian Nationalism Across America
Jen Rubin and Robert P. Jones discuss the latest results of Public Religion Research Institute’s survey on Christian Nationalism in the U.S. and its implications.
Rally against Musk Urges Senate to Act
Yesterday, thousands of individuals rallied outside the Treasury Department to voice their outrage against Elon Musk being handed the keys to the Executive Branch. Jen Rubin speaks with Ezra Levin, the co-founder of the organization that planned the event, about the demands of the people.
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Stay vigilant, stay active, stay energized! Thanks for your support. See you in the morning!
The Contrarians
Since I canceled my subscription to WaPo, I’ve really missed Jen Rubin. I’m so happy to be able to find her wisdom on The Contrarian. Thank you all for putting this together so we can actually get truth about this criminal administration.
It may soon be time for the blue states to consider secession to form a New Democratic Union of America to avoid being swallowed in a racist, white Christian authoritarian kleptocracy. It may be the only way to save our Constitutional Republic that is being destroyed before our eyes.