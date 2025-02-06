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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
Feb 6, 2025

Since I canceled my subscription to WaPo, I’ve really missed Jen Rubin. I’m so happy to be able to find her wisdom on The Contrarian. Thank you all for putting this together so we can actually get truth about this criminal administration.

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Paul Wortman's avatar
Paul Wortman
Feb 6, 2025

It may soon be time for the blue states to consider secession to form a New Democratic Union of America to avoid being swallowed in a racist, white Christian authoritarian kleptocracy. It may be the only way to save our Constitutional Republic that is being destroyed before our eyes.

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