The Contrarian

Barry A Rosenbaum
1h

The bedrock principle of a democratic society is that all citizens have the right to vote and that each vote should be accorded equal weight. The Republican Party cannot abide by this principle because to do so would mean that it would forfeit its hold on power. Even after gerrymandering the hell out of states that they control, they still fear their grasp is slipping. This fear is entirely justified since a solid majority of American voters do not support their policies. As has been their history, the Republican Party will go to extraordinary lengths to prevent whole classes of people from voting. They have demonstrated that they will do whatever it takes to hold onto power – even destroying our institutions, our democracy and our country. Blacks have historically borne the brunt of the Republican Party's efforts and the events in Texas earlier this week is just the latest example. I love the concluding sentences of this article: "The arc of this story is not defined by the barriers imposed but by the progress that outlasts them. Black voters have always been central to that progress and will remain so."

Robert Lastick
2h

"The SAVE America Act (SAVE), which recently passed the House, and broader attacks on the right to vote ".

Broad attacks on the right to vote?

Is anyone in this country still thinking?

