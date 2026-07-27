Two weeks ago, I shared a list of every congressperson seeking re-election who voted to give ICE tens of billions of dollars. Since then a few members have lost their primaries, announced their retirement, or died (or might have died? Check Kentucky). Thirty-nine members of Congress fit those categories, leaving 206 ICE-funding members still on the ballot (64 of whom still need to win their August primary).

To be clear, 200 of these people voted to give Immigration and Customs Enforcement $113 billion and Border Patrol (CBP) $91 billion, making them the most well-funded federal law enforcement agencies in U.S. history (and because there’s additional money generally earmarked for the Department of Homeland Security, the total is likely higher).

Protesters on Jan. 10 in Golden Valley, Minnesota, after the killing of Renee Good by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis. (Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons )

If I’m giving these members the benefit of the doubt — very, very generously — I can understand voting to fund ICE and CBP, witnessing the murders of Renée Good and Alex Pretti six months later, and then regretting the vote and choosing not to fund these agencies further. But 204 of these 206 names chose to give ICE and CBP tens of billions of dollars more after witnessing those murders. They watched two U.S. citizens (as well as many noncitizens) have their most fundamental constitutional rights violated and said, you know what, let’s keep going.

It’s cruelty — and madness.

But, thankfully, you can do something about it. These 206 names — across 41 states — are on the ballot. They are running for House (182), Senate (18), or governor (6). I think their ICE- and CBP-funding votes — especially considering the additional deaths of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero (and the semi-recently discovered murder of U.S. citizen Ruben Ray Martinez, age 23, back in March 2025) — should disqualify them from another term in office. Our taxes should not be used to hire hastily trained officers in unaccountable agencies to violate our rights — specifically those in the Bill of Rights that allow us to peacefully protest (First Amendment), legally carry a firearm (Second Amendment), not be searched and seized unreasonably (Fourth Amendment), and not have our life, liberty, or property deprived without due process (Fifth Amendment). And that list is incomplete.

Why not make these 206 people famous? We should all know who they are, and we should definitely know if they’re on our primary and/or general election ballots. You can vote 64 of these people out of office in the primaries on August 4 (Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Washington, Virginia), August 6 (Tennessee), August 11 (Alabama, Minnesota, Wisconsin), and August 18 (Alaska, Florida, Wyoming). The rest can be voted out in the November 3 general election.

Here is the list. Please share it far and wide (the Google Sheet is here.) And if you want to share an Instagram post, click here.