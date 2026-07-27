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SandyC's avatar
SandyC
4h

Thank you for keeping this a priority!!

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Punkette
3h

Yep, there he is. My useless R congressman and Trump lickspittle. One of the top 5 wealthiest Republicans in the House. Nice job if you can get it. No wonder he’s running for a 5th term. He always wins 60-40% in this CA red district so it’s near impossible to oust him. I’m just gonna move away.

Thank you, Ben, for posting this important list. Greatly appreciated. 👏🏼

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