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Richard S's avatar
Richard S
Jan 30

I would rather watch all ten hours of Charlie Shackleton's "Paint Drying" (2016) than watch even the *trailer* of "Melania".....

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5375100/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paint_Drying

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Andrea Weiss's avatar
Andrea Weiss
Jan 30

after seeing the trailer to this misbegotten hagiography, "rich lady walks" as a logline sums up Melania precisely, going to an anti ICE protest is a much better use of your time and money.

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