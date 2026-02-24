The Contrarian

Wendy horgan
Feb 25

Thank you.

As with your recent post on documentaries of Frederick Wiseman and current documentaries nominated for Oscars, and with this post on the complicated alliances between Black and Jewish Americans, you make it clear that these difficult stories are being told, we just have to see and listen.

As another commentator has said, it's depressing and hard. But of course that is just why it is so important that these stories be brought to our attention.

David Krupp
Feb 25

Julius Rosenwald, President of Sears, built 5,000 schools, shops and teacher homes for African-Americans across 15 Southern states between 1917-1932.

