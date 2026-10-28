The worst ad, the worst finish to any campaign this cycle, the worst human being to run for governor in any state. “A former teacher of embattled Vivek Ramaswamy scolded the Republican over a controversial attack ad he ran about his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton, in the Ohio governor’s race,” the Independent reported. “Retired teacher Michael Pogue turned up at one of Ramaswamy’s campaign events in Cincinnati on October 24 in protest, holding a banner that said, ‘Shame on you, Vivek! I taught you better.’” And remember, Donald Trump and JD Vance egged him on.

DOJ’s argument in federal district court in California trying to set aside 20,000 ballots did not go well. “Lawyers for California and Los Angeles County said the federal government has not specified how or when it obtained the voter file, leaving open the possibility the list was inaccurate or outdated. They also questioned the government’s reliance on a third-party service to determine Social Security numbers used in their effort,” the Associated Press reported. “California officials previously warned in court filings that complying with the Trump administration’s demands could disenfranchise legitimate voters, delay election certification and cause general uncertainty in the election results.” The Ninth Circuit panel already previewed that the Justice Department’s case is a loser.