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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
5hEdited

Federal worker household here to testify that every action taken in regard to civil servants has been designed to wreck morale and force people to quit. Every "nice" thing once enjoyed as a means to make up for short pay has been rescinded since Biden left. He had staffed up agencies to distribute the workload; they have now been gutted to increase the drain on those who stayed. The barest work/life balance provisions are gone and office space downsized to leave employees stuck in noisy cubicles to do the work of 3 or 4 with the same quality expectations. And nobody wants to do a poor job; that prospect, alone, hurts. There are many, many more examples.

The result, as you can imagine by simply putting yourself in the place of those who have dedicated their working lives to serving the public, has been grief and frustration. Meanwhile, the continual threat of having our livelihood yanked away at any time for no reason at all creates a grinding stress every single day. We may all have had a job or two like this but were free to walk away and try again. There is no replacement for doing meaningful work on a national scale to better the lives of fellow citizens by working for the federal government. Thank you, Max Stier, for pointing out this ongoing situation. It sucks.

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Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
1h

Regrettably, this is a song that has been getting louder since 20 January of last year. With the ascension of this whacko administration of incompetents, the injection of DOGE and Elon Musk into the mix, and the compliance of the current iteration of the Republican Party in Congress, it's little wonder that the remaining federal workforce has become demoralised. We need to work to change the direction; the midterm election can be the start - if we make it so.

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