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Beth Adelman Torres's avatar
Beth Adelman Torres
Apr 23, 2025

Saw The Buena Vista Social Club twice in the past month--once with a friend, then with my husband. I love the music and from the first note, had tears in my eyes--Cuban music is so life-affirming and wonderful! I highly recommend it.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Apr 24, 2025

The most recent shows in my area

1. Les Miserables

2. Of Mice and Men

3. Peter Pan

4. Alice Cooper this summer

5. Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

6. The Devil Wears Prada

7. Rocky Mountain High- John

Denver Tribute

I saw Momma Mia several years ago locally as well at the theater Ioved it. Saw Grease on Broadway not long after 9-11 it was fabulous. I haven’t been to NYC in a while but I look forward to returning. My dad and my sister took my mom to see the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall on her 75th birthday in December. I was so jealous and excited for her at the same time!

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