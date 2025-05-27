Talking Feds is the only independent podcast honored with all three: a Webby Honoree, a Signal Award, and a W3 Award.
To understand why, listen to a terrific round table of Alisyn Camerota, Bill Kristol, and Mike Podhorzer join Harry on Talking Feds Substack to analyze a week in which only a couple things went right for Trump, but they were big-ticket items. The House R’s dragged the “big beautiful bill” over the finish line by a single vote. And the Supreme Court gave Trump a big victory that will permit him to fire leaders of certain important agencies without cause. But otherwise the courts forcefully rejected Trump’s overreaching executive orders.
Thank you for listening! Join The Contrarian as we fight for democracy in the court of public opinion & in the court of law ⬇️
Please offer transcriptions of videos. Even if flawed I just can't watch another video. I'm a reader. Best most of your people are. Please
I love the reference to the Tom Leher song from 60 years ago.