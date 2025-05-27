The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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I Hate this Timeline's avatar
I Hate this Timeline
May 28, 2025

Please offer transcriptions of videos. Even if flawed I just can't watch another video. I'm a reader. Best most of your people are. Please

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Karen's avatar
Karen
May 27, 2025

I love the reference to the Tom Leher song from 60 years ago.

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