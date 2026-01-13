The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Jan 14

Happy New Year Meredith! Looking forward to your fantastic reviews!

Reply
Share
Bill Hicks's avatar
Bill Hicks
Jan 14

Please tell me that cross on Catherine Earnshaw's bosum doesn't mean she is a Trumper......

Reply
Share
5 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture