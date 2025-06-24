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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Jun 24, 2025

Reading this article on Barbara Walters reminds me of Bezos' upcoming nuptials in Venice:

Wife no. 1, MacKenzie Scott: CLASS

Wife to be no. 2 Lauren whatever: CRASS

Goes right along with the new Bezos ass kissing of the orange felon

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Ma's avatar
Ma
Jun 25, 2025

I “listened” to the AI review and even though that sultry voice kind of irritates me, gives me great chuckles trying to decipher the stupid pronunciations of names and words, I was motivated to watch the documentary that I had seen advertised on my Hulu feed. Hulu should pay you even though I pay for the non commercial feed because AMEX reimburses me. The documentary was one of the best I have ever watched. I highly recommend it, especially if you are a woman or a man who can respect strong women (ie. not the orange f*ing turd who she put in his sorry a*sed place back in the day). And that is the beauty of Babawa’s story. She braced at least three generations of women - certainly MY grandmother’s, mother’s and mine. My grandmother was born in Arizona when it was a territory, my mother was a whoops baby and her father died with leukemia when she was 13, my father died at 41 with colon cancer leaving my mother with four kids at 34 yrs of age in 1975 when a women couldn’t even get a credit card or a mortgage without a husband. By the grace of kind Christians, not the kind we have today, somehow we made it. I wasn’t much of a tv watcher, but I did know who Barbara Walters was and I grew in my quiet feminism while her career flourished. I felt badly for her daughter but I don’t think any woman who grew up in the turmoil of the 60’s - 90’s had a very good experience. But back to the documentary (and I hate to be a spoiler) but the phenomenal parade of luminaries who came to honor Ms. Walters when she retired from the View was absolutely staggering. You forget these women journalists, media mega ladies until you remember them. I was entranced. I highly recommend the “viewing”. Kudos to the author - an influential piece.

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